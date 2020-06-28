Valerie J. Escott
Valerie J. Escott, aged 66, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN due to complications associated with ovarian cancer on June 8, 2020. She was born in October of 1953, in Buffalo, NY. She married her true Love, Thomas Escott, in 2001 in Antigua. Tom preceded her in death in 2010. Valerie was a devout Christian. She truly believed and cared for her family through the lens of her faith. That will be sorely missed. Her favorite Bible verse was: Psalm 46:10 Valerie is survived by her sister Susan Schenck, her brother David Brooks, and her children; Michelle Blackburn, Brandon Gilbert, Mark Escott, and Jeff Escott. Valerie's children also gave her many grandchildren. Please join us celebrating her life on the 11th of July at the South Cemetery in Tolland, CT at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.
