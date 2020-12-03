1/1
Valerie Jean Powell
1959 - 2020
Valerie Jean ( Perry) Powell entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital. Valerie was born February 21, 1959 in Hartford CT, to the late Edgar and Leora Perry. She was predeceased by two siblings, Valinda Perry Oliver and Edgar Leon Perry; niece, Takeya Perry Fair, and a nephew, Rayshawn Phillips. She was a member of For His Glory Church Ministries where she served as the nurse to her Pastor, Dr. Suzette Campbell Valerie leaves to mourn five siblings, Iris Mcfarland of Lithonia GA, Dorothy Perry of Hartford, CT, Ronney and Kimberly Perry of West Hartford, CT, Theresa Perry of Hartford, CT, Lori and Edward Williams of Hartford, CT, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who adored her; as well as the most amazing friends whom she loved and who loved her dearly. A Celebration of her life will take place Friday, December 4, 2020 at 4:00pm with a visitation from 2:00pm-4:00pm at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Service) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Powell family please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2020.
December 2, 2020
My Condolences to the Family i'm so sorry to hear of the passing of your
Sister Valerie, may she SIH.
Karen D Andrews
Friend
