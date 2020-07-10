1/2
Valerie McCarrel
Valerie(Switz)McCarrel, age 78 of Goodyear, AZ., beloved wife of the late Mac McCarrel, died Friday June 26, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT. the daughter of the late Joseph Switz and Rose Vallera Switz. Resided in CT and AZ. Valerie graduated from Conard High 1959. She worked for CT. General, City of Hartford, Cathedral of St. Joseph and St. Peters. She was also a Minister of Adults for CCD, Eucharistic Minister and Director of Religious ED. Valerie is survived by her daughter Tracy Chmielecki and her husband Andy, sisters Elaine Stevens and her husband Jay and Joeslyn Switz, nephew Robert Stavinsky, Jr. and many cousins. A private burial will be at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT.

Published in Hartford Courant from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
