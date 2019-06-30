Valerie Rose (Shea) Curtin, 82, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Edward P. Curtin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1936 in Manchester, daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel Shea. Valerie was raised in Manchester, attended local schools, and had been a lifelong resident. Prior to her retirement in 1987, she was employed for over 30 years as a telephone operator with the Southern New England Telephone Company. Valerie spent many fun-filled summers camping with her family at the Cha-Wi-Ma Co-op Campground in Chaplin, CT. She traveled with her husband to Ireland many times, researching the Shea and Curtin family history, enjoyed many cruises with friends and family, and frequent gambling jaunts to Las Vegas with her husband. An avid card player, Valerie enjoyed games such as cribbage, hearts, poker, and setback; and for many years she participated in setback, dart, and bowling leagues. A loving, caring, and proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Valerie was affectionately named "Goona" by her grandchildren. She was always available to help whenever anyone needed it. She was a funny person who couldn't tell a story without cracking up herself. She never missed a swim meet, ball game or after school activity. She had a super sweet tooth, never passing on a cookie, candy, piece of cake or an ice-cream sundae. The three of us have many memories of her hiding candy in her bureau and walking around with Jelly Beans or M&Ms in her bathrobe pocket. We loved our mother very much. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Valerie is survived by her son Edward Curtin Jr. of Manchester and his two sons, Anthony of Virginia Beach and Donald and his spouse Conchita of Uncasville; her daughter Christine Curtin and her spouse Robert Sullivan of Manchester and their son, Patrick and his spouse Megan; her daughter Nancy Spencer and her partner Kevin Corcoran of Manchester and her sons, Matthew, Michael, Myles and Mitchell; eight great-grandchildren; her sister Maryann Sheehan and her spouse James of Mystic; her sister-in-law Kathleen Cummiskey and her spouse Jack of East Hartford; and several nieces, nephews, and their families. In addition to her husband and parents, Valerie was predeceased by her brother Joseph Shea and many brothers and sisters in-law. The Curtin family would like to extend a very sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at Crestfield Rehabilitation for their wonderful care and compassion over the past few months. Funeral services and burial in East Cemetery, Manchester, will be private. There are no calling hours. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestfield Rehabilitation Center (Recreation Dept), 565 Vernon St. Manchester, CT 06042. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019