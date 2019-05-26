Valerie S. Watson, 76, of New York, NY, former resident of Avon, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday May 16 2019. Born March 28, 1943 in Reading, England she found at an early age her love of travel. This passion led her to her dream job at Pan American Airlines as a flight attendant. She lived her life only few could dream of, traveling around the world, with so many wonderful stories to tell. Needless to say she never wanted to retire and stayed with Pan Am and then on to Delta Airlines for almost 50 years. During her travels she met her late husband John "Jack" Watson while skiing at Lake Tahoe. Together they shared their love of travel and spent over 20 years together and raised two children. Valerie is survived by her son Timothy C. Watson, 38, of Boulder, CO, daughter Laura J. Renehan, 36, of Farmington, CT and brother Andrew Dawson of Inverness, Scotland. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday June 2, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church on 3 Mountain Rd, Farmington, CT. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to World Wings International c/o Liv Milan 4876 Waterbury Way, Granite Bay, CA 95746. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019