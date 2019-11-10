Home

Vanrice Edwards, 89, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Vincent Edwards, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019, "All Saints Day" in Boynton Beach, FL. Vanrice was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 10 a.m.-11a.m., at St. Justin-St. Michael's Catholic Church, 230 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford, with A Celebration Life to be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To see the full obituary, leave a condolence, or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
