Varnie Edward Tucker, 74, of South Windsor, CT, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital. He was born in Valdosta, GA on September 8, 1945, to the late Johnny "JB" Tucker and Maude (Dock) Tucker. After graduating from high school in George, he served in the US Army as a medic during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he worked several years as a dispatcher at Mercer and Dunbar Armored Car Services. He later worked as a branch manager at Loomis Fargo in Westfield, MA until he retired. Varnie was a quiet man with a very subtle sense of humor. He loved spending time at home with his family (sitting in his favorite chair), watching sports and westerns, family gatherings, and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He also loved watching every game of the UConn Women's Basketball team, followed by spending hours analyzing and re-coaching the game with his friends, Freddie Smith and Earl "Jackie" Johnson. Varnie was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Maude Tucker; a son, Varnie Edward Tucker, Jr.; a daughter, Felecia Tucker; two sisters, Jewel Daniels and Barbara Sparrow; and a brother, Robert Tucker. He leaves to cherish his memories, he loving wife of 44 years, Hattie (Thigpen) Tucker; three children, Louis Clayton, Kimberly Clayton, and Stacy (Clayton) McKay and her husband Tony; seven grandchildren, Desiree McKay-Rogers, Monique McKay Grala, Tiarrah Clayton, Jasmine Clayton, Tina Thomas, Louis Clayton IV, and Zoe Alexis Clayton; and two great-grandchildren, Maya and Khalil; and a host of relatives and friends. He will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. Due to travel restrictions and social distancing, there will be no calling hours, but a very private service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.