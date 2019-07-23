Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Vasilios Papageorgiou
Wake
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
433 Fairfield Ave.
Hartford, CT
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
433 Fairfield Ave
Hartford, CT
1933 - 2019
Vasilios Papageorgiou Obituary
Vasilios "Bill" Papageorgiou, of Ellington, was born on January 3, 1933 in the village of Vati in Rodos, Greece. He is married to Asimina (Savvides) Papageorgiou for 61 years and is the son of the late Savvas and Maria (Lekas) Papageorgiou. He is predeceased by his brother Georgo and sister Stergoula Hantzifilipou. After serving as a lieutenant in the Greek army, he started his career in business as an accountant for Mercedes Benz in Stuttgart, Germany. He immigrated to the United States in 1967 where he worked for First National Bakery in East Hartford. In search for a better life for his family, he bought Diamond Pizza in Wethersfield and then went on to open his own business, Riverview Restaurant and Hot Shots sports bar in East Windsor. He is survived by his son Savas 'Sam' Papageorge and wife Marguerita of Southington, his daughters Anthi Mylona of Ellington and Maria Forte and her husband Carmelo of Coventry. He also leaves behind his pride and joy, grandchildren Evyenia and Vasoula Papageorge, Frankisko Mylona, Giasemina Mylona – Tyllianakis, Yasmine Sophia Forte, and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Vernon Manor for their outstanding care. The wake will be held on Thursday, July 25, from 9:30-11:00 AM at Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114, with a service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations in Vasilios's memory can be made to Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to the , 200 Executive Blvd, Ste 4b, Southington, CT 06489-1058. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 23, 2019
