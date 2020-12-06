Vaun G. (Miller) Dahlgren, passed away November 11, 2020 at Smilow Cancer Hospital, New Haven CT. She was diagnosed in December 2015 with Stage Four lung cancer that had metastasized to her brain. Normal life span with this diagnosis is eight months. She had brain surgery to remove a tumor from her cerebellum, then Gama Knife, then a two year clinical trial from Bristol Myers Squib with Optivo, finally radiation. She was a true warrior, called Smilow's poster child. After almost five years fighting, her body finally gave up. Hopefully now she has no pain and is in a better place. Vaun was born in Binghamton, NY, daughter of Alfred and Yvonne Miller. She is survived by two children from her first marriage, daughter Danielle Drazen, of Hollywood FL, and a son Scott Drazen, of Binghamton NY. Vaun was a fashion model for Drazens City of Fashion, progressed to the manager for Casual Corner, both in Binghamton NY. Vaun married Fritz Dahlgren in 1976 and together took ten years to remodel an 1830 colonial home in Fenton NY. They moved to Haddam, CT in 1988. Vaun loved her children, Christmas, Kennebunkport Maine, Goose Rocks Beach, long walks in Haddam meadows with her cherished friends, and her Golden Retriever. Vaun loved to travel, with Fritz was able to take several trips to Hawaii, many to Bermuda, Palm Springs, San Francisco, NYC, Hilton Head, and Florida. Vaun valued her home, being a gardener, always an abundance of flowers outside and seasonally decorating her home inside. Vaun could light up a room with her presence, Vaun and Fritz spent forty four wonderful years together in a loving caring relationship. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vaun's memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, 35 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06511. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.