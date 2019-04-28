Vera (Kurens) Birkmanis of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 at the age of 96. She was the daughter of the late Janis and Lilija (Durens) Kurens of Latvia and was predeceased by her half-brother Arnolds Kurens and half-sister Austra Kurens of Latvia, husband Janis "John" Birkmanis and son-in-law Atis Adamsons of West Hartford. Vera is survived by her daughter Velga Adamsons of West Hartford, grandson Karl D. Adamsons and his wife Janice of Rocky Hill, grandson Scott A. Adamsons and his wife Jennifer of Kernersville, NC; her granddaughter-in-law Linda Adamsons of Portland, CT; and her great-grandchildren Nicholas and Christopher Adamsons of Portland, CT, and William, James, Aaron and Grace Adamsons of Kernersville, NC. Born in the Baltic republic of Latvia, she, her husband, and infant daughter, were forced by the invading Soviet Army to abandon their home and seek refuge in Germany. They spent the next five years in an American-run Displaced Persons camp in Esslingen, Germany. In 1949, with the help of a Christian missions ministry and a personal sponsor, they emigrated to the United States through the entry port of New York. They resided in Bristol, CT, Hartford and finally West Hartford where they learned English, worked hard, and became naturalized citizens of the United States. Vera was employed by the Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, CT and retired in 1982 from their data processing division. Years of retirement were enjoyed by spending time with family, gardening, baking traditional foods, and knitting amazing afghans. Affectionately known as Nana to everyone who knew her, Vera lived like so many of the other immigrants of her generation; coming to America with nothing but her small family, she embraced her new home, adopted its culture as her own, and with integrity served others. Her example of service and the dignity with which she loved and treated others is a legacy to future generations of a grateful family.Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main St., West Hartford. A private graveside service will be held the following morning at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or another . For directions and online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary