Vera G. Cyr
Vera G. Cyr, 93, of Middletown, passed away on October 29, 2020 to join her beloved husband in heaven. Though they have been apart for many years, they were reunited just weeks after the 75th anniversary of their wedding. Born in England, Vera married Phil during WWII and emigrated to America. Vera grew up during the depression of the 30's during which she learned to "waste not, want not", a phrase she would live by throughout her life. When American troops entered the war effort, she met an American soldier, Phil, who would become her husband. After living in America and England, they moved to Hartford, Ct. and were surrounded by Phil's loving family. At this point they had two boys in tow, one born is the U.S. and one in England. Phil and Ve, as she became known, settled in Middletown where they welcomed a daughter. She lived in her home for the rest of her life. Throughout her life, Vera was an amazing and devoted mother to her children. She was a proud homemaker who enjoyed sewing for her family and volunteering to support any activity her children participated in. Later in life, she entered the workforce for the first time as a homecare worker who provided much needed service to elderly and disabled adults. As an avid reader, especially any newspaper, Vera was well informed about the world around her. During her life she was very generous to her children and grandchildren. While appearing quiet and unassuming to many, her family loved her English ways and her dry wit. She was a citizen of the U.S. but enjoyed her visits with her family scattered from England to Australia. She is survived by her children, Gerard (Lyle), David and Theresa. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 11 siblings and as well as 6 in-laws. She is survived by 4 in-laws, both in the U.S. and England. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews on both sides of the pond. There will be no service at this time due to Covid restrictions and burial will be private. Her family will celebrate her life when the world becomes a friendlier and safer place. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2020.
