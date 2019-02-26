Home

Vera Lee Love Obituary
Vera Lee Love went home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2019. She was born September 23, 1928 in Vidalia, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Barry Harris and Susie Robinson Harris. She leaves to mourn 1 sister Criss Wells of Columbia, SC; 2 daughters: Georgie LaFountain (Arthur) of Wethersfield, CT and Patricia Sears of Hartford, CT, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 9 great- great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews & friends. She was predeceased by 2 sons: Rudolph Stanley and Barry Love; 3 sisters and 3brothers. A celebration of Vera's life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 12:00PM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 319 Barbour Street Hartford, CT with a calling hour from 11:00AM – 12:00PM. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery, Hartford, CT. To leave messages of comfort to the Love family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019
