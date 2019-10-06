Home

Vera S. Monahan, 103, of West Hartford and recently a resident of Avery Heights in Hartford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late John F. Monahan and daughter of the late Anna and William Staskavich of East Windsor. Vera was a longtime employee of The Travelers Insurance Company and after her retirement, enjoyed traveling with John. She was predeceased by a brother and three sisters and is survived by several nieces and nephews. Vera's family would like to thank the staff on station 3 at Avery Heights for their wonderful care. A private graveside service was held. Memorial donations may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
