Verdell E. Frederick
Verdell E. (Mobley) Frederick, wife of the late Charles W. Frederick, Sr. and daughter of both the late Thomas and Georgia (Lennon) Mobley, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 At Saint Mary's Home, West Hartford, CT. Calling hour will be 10 am -11 am on June 22, 2020 at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd. South Windsor, CT. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford, CT. For online Condolences, please visit Allfaithmemorial.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
