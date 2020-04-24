|
Verla L. Courey, 88, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Courey, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, from complications of Coronavirus. She was born in Easton, Maine, on May 13, 1931, the daughter of Hanford C. and Dora M. Larsen, practically a stone's throw from the Canadian border. Verla excelled in school from an early age, and like her mother, she dreamed of being a nurse. In keeping with her adventurous and independent spirit, she left the family farm where she had been raised and ventured south to the BIG city of Hartford, CT.. It was a very big step – and a brave one, too. After receiving her RN classification from Hartford Hospital, Verla and some schoolmates found an apartment near Hartford Hospital, and that is where she met and fell in love with Joe Courey, the love of her life. They married on October 30, 1954, and their first child, Suzanne, was born almost exactly one year later. Kathy came three years later, and Paul followed three years after that. In the years which followed, Verla worked at Hartford Hospital, Rockville Hospital, multiple nursing homes in the Manchester/Vernon area, and served for a time as a school nurse for the South Windsor school system. However, after a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis, she left the nursing field and dedicated her life to supporting her husband and being a loving role model for her children. She gave them all the knowledge she had gained growing up on a self-sustaining farm: cooking, baking, canning, sewing, and taught and instilled in her children those same values she had learned from her own parents: dedication to family, hard work, honesty, and integrity. Verla was an accomplished baker and took great pride in preparing virtually every meal from scratch. Her cookies, brownies, whoopie pies, and cakes attracted a wide and enthusiastic audience, and her spectacular pie crust was truly sublime. One of her greatest gifts was her ability to express herself in writing. She carried on a years-long correspondence with her brother Wink. She helped edit all her children's book reports and taught them how to edit their own writing as they grew older. She was a natural, and her command of the English language earned her a reputation for her clever wordplay. She had an innate ability to use words and phrases to get her point across in a direct, yet gentle manner and in a way that frequently conveyed her subtle sense of humor as well. Verla's creativity also found other outlets: she and her husband Joe lovingly furnished their home through the years with the results of their collaborative endeavors. Joe was an expert woodworker, while Verla was an expert stenciler, and every inch of their home was filled with the fruits of their labors. They were a team, and their hand-crafted works of art were shared with everyone: family, friends, and neighbors alike. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and took great pride in their accomplishments through the years. In her retirement, she and Joe joined a gym where they met Nghiem and Sudha and formed a lasting friendship. She also enjoyed reading, UConn Women's Basketball, and puzzles of all kinds. She and Joe were lifetime parishioners of St. Margaret Mary Parish in South Windsor since its founding in 1961. Verla was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend whose passing will be felt by everyone who knew her. She was pre-deceased by her brother Winston, of Maine, and her beloved husband Joe, a shattering loss from which she never recovered. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Courey and her partner Robert Bonaccorsi of Coventry, Kathy Marziale and her husband Nicholas of South Windsor, and Paul Courey and his wife Rayna of Manchester; a brother Wilmot Larsen and his wife Dorothy of Gardiner, Maine, three cherished grandsons, Christopher and Jonathan Marziale and Ryan Courey and his fiancée Krystiana Costas; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Annamae Davis and Sharon Cammilleri for their constant presence, support, and loving devotion though the years, and to Lila for providing a spark to her day through her creativity, humor, kindness, and compassion. The funeral service and burial will be private, but a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2020