Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Resources
More Obituaries for Verlean Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verlean A. Douglas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Verlean A. Douglas Obituary
Verlean A. Douglas, 67, of South Windsor passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019. Verlean was born in Hartford, CT on March 5, 1952 daughter of Emylee Z. Douglas and the late Clifford Douglas, Jr. She attended Bloomfield Public Schools. She went on to begin her career at The Hartford, then transitioned to an amazing career in public service. She worked for CT Transit for 24 years and then left to drive for, South Windsor Public School transportation DATTCO and for the last seven years she had worked for First Student.Verlean had a deep love for animals; a dog Buba, a turtle Huey, a lizard Ranga, and a bird Chico (which she rescued). She loved taking trips to Atlantic City, NJ. She enjoyed cooking, loved her job, and especially loved spending time with her loved ones. She was a hardworking, loving, and devoted mother. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, cousin, and friend to many. She leaves her mother Emylee, her children, Leslie Douglas of South Windsor, Jozelyn Ritchens (Lionel) of East Hartford, and John "Lj" Wright, III of South Windsor; her grandchildren, Nahzyr, Harlem, and Karter; the father of her children, Rev. John H. Wright, Jr; a brother Clayton Douglas (Teresa) of Austin, TX; a nephew Brandon Douglas of MA, and a devoted friend, Brenda Binns of Birmingham, AL. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor, CT. Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Verlean's memory may be made to, https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-verlean-douglas?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_campmgmt_w. Please visit, www.Carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now