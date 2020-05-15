Verna Beatrice (Spencer) Sirois, 100, of West Suffield, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 10, 1920 in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada; daughter of the late Fredrick and Agnes (Bergoin) Spencer. Verna was employed as an Administrative Assistant with Waring Products of New Hartford for many years. She was an active member of Canton Community Congregational Church since 1977. She had many hobbies that included crocheting, embroidery, reading, crossword puzzles and playing cards. She absolutely loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by a son Michael Sirois and companion Nancy Spanswick of West Suffield, two daughters Jean Michael and husband Antone of Enfield, Peggy Pastyrnak, and husband William of Ashford; ten grandchildren Sonja Michael. Todd Michael, Peter Sirois, John Bsullak, Nicole Bsullak, Kortney Hammick, Matthew Westfall, Jacquline Sirois, Clyant Sirois, and Michael Sirois, (their mother Sandra Sirois): eight great grandchildren Christopher Sirois, Hannah Sirois, Sarah Michael, Katie Michael, Abigale Bsullak, Johnny Bsullak, Milan Bsullakmiller, SB Bsullakmiller, daughter-in-law Mary Ann Sirois, and son-in-law George Bsullak. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Clyant Sirois; daughter SueAnn Bsullak; son Peter Sirois; grandson Christopher Sirois, five brothers Earlon, Gilbert, Bernard, Fred Jr., Vaughn; and two sisters Letha and Ada. The Private Graveside Service will take place on Saturday in Riverside Cemetery, Barkhamsted. A celebratory service for friends will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association: www.heart.org , OR the American Diabetes Association: www.Diabetes.org. Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.