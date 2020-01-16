Home

Mother Vernell "Nellie" Brown Daniels, 79, passed away on December 25th, 2019 at St. Mary's Home, West Hartford, CT. She was born March 28th, 1940 in Plant City, FL, daughter to the late Stanford Brown, Sr. and Ruby Lee Howard Brown. Vernell is survived by her children Christopher Brown, Roosevelt W. (Tina) Daniels, Jr., Michael E. Daniels, Devon T. (Tamika) Daniels, Sr., Rodney Daniels, and Shantell Daniel, a brother, four sisters, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, four godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Service of Triumph will be held on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 11:00am at Liberty Christian Center, 23 Vine Street, Hartford, CT 06112; with Visitation from 9:00am-11:00am. To leave a message of comfort for the Daniels family and view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
