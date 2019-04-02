Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Vernon Lee Derbabian Obituary
Vernon L. Derbabian, 62 of Wethersfield, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born in Hartford, son to the late Charles and Alice (Pagdikian) Derbabian. Vernon graduated from Central Connecticut State College and went on to complete his MBA and MPH degrees. He was a certified EMT for the Wethersfield Volunteer Ambulance.Vernon worked for the State of Connecticut, Department of Informational Technology for his entire career. After retirement, Vernon worked as a School Crossing Guard for the Town of Wethersfield and he enjoyed working at the Shop Rite Hardware in Wethersfield which brought back good memories of when he worked in his dad's hardware store. Taking "road trips" and stopping along the way to take photographs were among his favorite activities as well as visiting the beach in Old Lyme CT.Vernon is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Vahan & Gloria Derbabian of Las Vegas, NV and his sister and brother-in-law Virginia & Gene Wasynczuk of Marlborough, CT.Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, April 3rd from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 5:00pm, at Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd. Wethersfield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Vernon's memory. To extend online condolences please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2019
