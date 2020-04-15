Home

Vernon Walter Shuster


1954 - 2020
Vernon Walter Shuster Obituary
Vernon Walter Shuster, 65, of Shelton entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in St. Vincent's Hospital, Bridgeport. He was born in Shelton on June 29, 1954, to son of the late Walter Joseph and Ruth Cynthia (Hinman) Shuster. Vern worked in technical support for an architecture firm for many years before his retirement. He is survived by his children, Michael Shuster, Michelle Shuster and Amber Shuster as well as six grandchildren, Willow, Ben, Isabelle, Guy, Emma and Ray Shuster. Also, his siblings Daniel Joseph Shuster and his sisters, Cynthia Katherine Strickett and Patricia Lynn Gaidosz. Vern had seven nieces and nephews. Vern was predeceased by his brother, Donald Richard Shuster. Vernon's funeral services were private and entrusted to the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, CT 06484, online condolences can be left for his family at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020
