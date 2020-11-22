1/
Veronica C. La Rose
Veronica La Rose closed her eyes and went to sleep on November 17, 2020, 8 weeks shy of her 104th birthday. She is survived by 5 children, including Jeanne La Rose (Barry Pinto) of Ellington, and their two Sons, Barry Pinto (daughter Aurelia) of Tampa & Steven Pinto (Meredith) and their daughter, Clara, of L.A. In all, she is survived by 11 grand children & 13 great grand children. She moved from Huntington, L.I. to Johnson City, N.Y. in 1986, after working for LILCO for 31 years. Due to Covid, there will be no funeral service but she was able to attend and enjoy her 100th Birthday celebration, which was surely the better gathering.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the family

0 entries
