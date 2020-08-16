Veronica (Kolakowski) Cretella, age 76 of Prospect, passed away peacefully on August 11th 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Drew Sholley and the widow of the late Anthony Cretella. Veronica was born on September 27, 1943 in Waterbury the daughter of the late Joseph and Jane (Gesek) Kolakowski. She was raised in the Union City section of Naugatuck and was a graduate of Naugatuck High School. She graduated from St. Mary's Hospital, School of Nursing and went on to attain her Bachelors degree in Nursing from Quinnipiac College. Veronica worked for many years as a Nursing Home Administrator throughout the State of Connecticut. She loved dancing, traveling and attending her grandkids sporting events as their Number #1 cheerleader but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love her. Left to cherish her memory and honor her love and legacy, besides her husband, Drew and his family are her children; son, Anthony Cretella and his wife Tracy of Wallingford and daughter, Elizabeth Schmeizl and her husband George of Hebron. Veronica was blessed with four devoted grandchildren; Anthony and Lauren and Nicholas and Faith. Her grandson Nicholas will follow in grammy's footsteps as he begins nursing school later this month. Funeral services for Mrs. Cretella will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 at Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home 1987 East Main St @Southmayd Rd. Waterbury CT 06705 to St. Anthony's R.C. Church to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m.. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury. Relatives and friends may visit with Veronica's family on Friday morning from 9:00 till 10:45 a.m. All applicable rules regarding COVID#19 will be strictly enforced. To honor Veronica's memory, please consider a donation to the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department. 26 New Haven Rd. Prospect CT 06715. Memories endure only if you share them so you are encouraged to leave a condolence, words of comfort or a personal memory with the Cretella family on Veronica's tribute page at www.eastsidememorial.com