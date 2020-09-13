Veronica Gorey Artiaco "Red", a true ginger, 96, died peacefully on September 7th, 2020. Born April 3rd, 1924 in Hopewell Junction, N.Y. to James and Mary Gorey, she was the youngest of six children. Because her father was transferred with the New Haven Railroad, the family relocated to Niantic, Conn. where Veronica first became a strong ocean swimmer, relishing time spent frequenting McCook's Point overlooking Niantic Bay throughout her life. As a child, a "proud remembrance" for Veronica was that her father operated the draw bridge over the Niantic River. After traveling cross country to serve dutifully during WWII in the USN WAVES, she married and moved to Eugene, OR to raise her son, later returning to reside once again in Conn. Veronica was a faithful Catholic, and always an animal lover of all kinds, especially of her cat, Hannah. A talented knitter, and an avid reader who shared her good reads, she appreciated a glass of red wine, and often dabbled in drawing, painting, or sketching women's fashion. Every season, she awaited the return of NY Mets games, with her team jersey and hat displayed on the back of the couch, but in her heart, she wished for the Brooklyn Dodgers. She reminisced about recording records back in the day. And a wishful career singing professionally. She initiated political discussion, adored a handwritten letter, and corresponding back. A beloved mother, Veronica leaves behind her eldest son, William Chapman and wife Linda, sons, David and Michael Artiaco; and a daughter, Alanna Birmingham, and husband Richard. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Artiaco. She also leaves six grandchildren: Jeffrey Artiaco, Christy Yeoumans, Brenna Chapman, Jared Chapman, Fiona Birmingham and Jessica Artiaco; as well as three great-grandchildren: Joseph and Gavin Yeoumans and Henry Dove. Our family extends our thanks to such wonderful friends and special staff at Herbert T. Clark House, where Veronica had resided for the past 13 years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationct.com
