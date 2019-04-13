Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Kasperzak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica "Ronnie" Kasperzak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Veronica "Ronnie" Kasperzak Obituary
Veronica "Ronnie" (Dedonis) Kasperzak, 86, of Somers, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. She was the loving wife to Joseph Kasperzak. Ronnie was born on November 3, 1932, in Enfield, daughter to the late Alexander and Mary (Novak) Dedonis. She was employed with Travelers Insurance Company for many years. Ronnie enjoyed drawing pastel portraits and making crafts that she would enter into the 4-Town Fair. She loved to cook and try new recipes that she would discover online, and watch Jeopardy along with her furry companions, Misty and Sammy. Her greatest joy in life was being a devoted wife, and loving mother. In addition to her beloved husband, Joseph Kasperzak, Sr. of Somers, Ronnie is survived by her three children, Joseph Kasperzak, Jr and his wife, Barbara of Enfield, CT, Diane Kasperzak of Feeding Hills, MA, and Dr. Stacey Kasperzak of Enfield, CT; three grandchildren, Michael Chandler of Enfield, Emilia Siulinski and her husband, Rafal of Enfield, and Marcin Augustowski of Poland; a sister, Katherine Maris; a brother, Ben Peters and his wife, Dora; and many nieces and nephews. Ronnie was predeceased by her brothers, Adam, Alex, Charlie, and Anthony Dedonis; and her sisters, Minnie Ruggerio, Mary Carson, and Alice Mahelsky. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now