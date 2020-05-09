Veronica L. Strong
Veronica Lee Strong, 67, of Windsor, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Noel Elliott and Marion B. Stroman, she was raised in Hartford where she graduated from Hartford Public High School. She was employed as an underwriter for the Fireman's Fund Insurance Company and for many years by the US Postal Service at the Weston Street Post Office before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to the casino, reading, and listening to music. She leaves her sons Erik C. Williams and his wife Chantel Lizz Martin of Bloomfield and Edward Strong, Jr. of Windsor; a daughter Lashonda Wallace and her husband Michael of Windsor; grandchildren Tanajah Tyese Williams, Alexis Maddox, Nia Michelle Williams, Justin E. Strong, and Kobe Foster; and a brother McTate Stroman. Besides her parents she was predeceased by Alfred O. and George Stroman, and Roderick Hickman; and sisters Marion H. and Clarissa Stroman. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 10 AM-12 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will be in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.
MAY
MAY
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
May 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ellen Nurse
Friend
May 9, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
