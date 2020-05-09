Veronica Lee Strong, 67, of Windsor, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Noel Elliott and Marion B. Stroman, she was raised in Hartford where she graduated from Hartford Public High School. She was employed as an underwriter for the Fireman's Fund Insurance Company and for many years by the US Postal Service at the Weston Street Post Office before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to the casino, reading, and listening to music. She leaves her sons Erik C. Williams and his wife Chantel Lizz Martin of Bloomfield and Edward Strong, Jr. of Windsor; a daughter Lashonda Wallace and her husband Michael of Windsor; grandchildren Tanajah Tyese Williams, Alexis Maddox, Nia Michelle Williams, Justin E. Strong, and Kobe Foster; and a brother McTate Stroman. Besides her parents she was predeceased by Alfred O. and George Stroman, and Roderick Hickman; and sisters Marion H. and Clarissa Stroman. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 10 AM-12 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will be in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.