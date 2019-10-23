Hartford Courant Obituaries
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Timothy
1116 North Main St.
West Hartford, CT
Veronica Forget, 96, of Farmington, beloved wife and best friend of the late Robert (Bob) Forget, passed away at Brookdale of Farmington on Monday (October 21, 2019). Born in Ottawa, Canada, she has been a resident of Connecticut for many years. Cherished daughter of the late Amanda and Michael Kelly. Dear sister of the late Bernice Powell (late John) Loving aunt to John-David Powell (Trina Costantini) and Michael Powell (Pauline Gagnon). Cherished great-aunt to Rebecca Powell (Marc Breton), Brian Powell (Lacey Renaud), Jonathan Powell (Carolyne Chenier) great-great aunt to Leila and Aiden Powell. The family is forever grateful to Doris Oppong for the loving care and companionship she has provided Veronica. The funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday Oct. 25th at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Timothy, 1116 North Main St., West Hartford. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. There are no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to the Church of St. Timothy. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at ww.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 23, 2019
