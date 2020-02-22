Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
942 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT
Veronica Tarca


1934 - 2020
Veronica Tarca Obituary
Veronica Romaniec Tarca passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born March 12, 1934 in Burlington, a daughter of John and Karoline Romaniec. She was the devoted wife of the late Ernest Tarca, Jr. Veronica is survived by her children, Caroline (Tom), Ernest (Laura), and Michelle (Mark); and her grandchildren, Nick and Ben Tarca and Noah and McKena Pennington and their father Jim. She was predeceased by her brothers Adolph, Martin, Edward, John and Carl and her sisters, Anastacia, Ann, Florence and Karoline. Throughout her life, Veronica took care of others. Family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances could rely upon her help in times of need. She was a skilled nursing facility and soup kitchen volunteer. He nature was positive and compassionate, she immediately put people at ease. Most of all, she was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She showed us grace. We are so grateful to mom's friends and extended family, companions and the team at McLean for the care, love and support they provided her. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 24th at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to McLean Development Office, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury CT 06070. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Veronica's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 22, 2020
