Vey Carol (Reineccius) Norris, 87, of Waterford, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mrs. Norris is survived by three daughters, Rochelle Brumfield (husband Chris) of Rocklin, CA; Renee Meaney (husband Joseph) of Waterford, CT; and Camille Campbell (husband Stewart) of Hollis, NH. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Eric Brumfield (Chelsea), Bethany Bailey (Aaron), Kristin Brumfield, and Natalie Brumfield; Kailee Marzoli (Chris) and Timothy Ryan; Patrick Meaney (Erica), Daniel Meaney, and Mark Meaney; Alexandra Campbell and Gillian Campbell; and 6 great-grandchildren. Vey is also survived by her sister-in-law Connie Reineccius, her sister and brother-in-law Ruthyle and Robin Julien, and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Charles Edward Norris; daughter, Leslie Ryan and her husband Timothy Ryan; grandson, Michael Brumfield; and brother, Michael Reineccius. Born in Madison, Nebraska on January 30, 1933, she was the daughter of Frank Andrew Reineccius and Elma Grace (Tatge) Reineccius and was raised in Norfolk, Nebraska. After graduating from Norfolk High School, Vey attended Norfolk Junior College, graduating in 1952 with an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Education. While teaching First Grade in Kearney, Nebraska, she met her husband, Ed Norris, who was attending Kearney State College. They were married in 1954 and enjoyed a wonderful 50th Anniversary celebration in 2004. In early married life, she lived with her family in the Chicago area, later moving to Southern California in 1970, and then to Avon, Connecticut in 1976. Due to health issues, in 2018 Vey moved to Waterford, CT, where she was close to family. Vey was an exceptionally wonderful wife and mother, and while managing the household and caring for her family, she also found time to do volunteer work, partake in her bridge groups and book clubs, and later became a member of her local P.E.O. chapter, a women's philanthropic and educational organization. During the years in California, Vey was a volunteer for the Orange County Philharmonic and Mission Viejo Hospital. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, most recently active in the United Methodist Church of Avon, CT. Wherever she lived, Vey loved her garden. She found much joy as a member of the Avon Garden Club. Creativity was in her genes, and she loved to decorate her home. and excelled at craft projects. She had an eye for color & fabric and a great sense of fashion. She and Ed enjoyed traveling abroad -the most memorable being trips to France and England. Her friends and family will remember her warmth, grace, sense of style, gift of conversation, and love of family. She truly lived a beautiful life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to , P.O. Box 98011, Washington, D.C. 20090-8011 A memorial service is planned for later in the summer. Condolences may be shared on Mrs. Norris' memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2020