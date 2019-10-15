Home

POWERED BY

Services
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Portland, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicentina Rustic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicentina Rustic


1915 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicentina Rustic Obituary
Vicentina Janet Rustic 103 of Wethersfield and formerly of Portland wife of the late Peter Rustic passed away on Sunday ( October 6 ) . Born on October 25, 1915 in Middletown daughter of the late Rosario and Carmelina ( Rizzo ) Salonia. She was the owner of Janet's Beauty Shop in Portland, and a member of St. Mary Church Portland. Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Janet is survived by a daughter Beverly Howlett of Farmington, 4 grandchildren Jeffrey Howlett of Wethersfield, Barry Howlett of Farmington, Robert Howlett Jr. of Farmington, Lauren Marsh of Aledo, Tx. . 5 great grandchildren Sarah Howlett, Robert Howlett 111, Rachel Howlett; Paige ( Marsh ) Davis and Hailey ( Marsh ) Kiefer. a sister Anne DeJenzano of Tampa, Fla. Predeceased by her brothers Joseph Salonia, Philip Salonia, James Salonia, Ross Salonia. her sisters Joann Salonia, Constance Salonia, Rachel Casserino, Maria Salonia, Lucy DiRaffaele. The funeral will be held on Friday ( October 18 ) at 11 am in St. Mary Church Portland. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Mary cemetery Portland. Friends may call at the Portland Memorial Funeral Home 231 Main St. Portland on Friday morning from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicentina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now