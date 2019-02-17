Victor Carli – Born June 4, 1923 in a little village in Northern Italy to Gelindo & Magdalena Carli. In July of 1930, Victor & his mother arrived in Farmington, Connecticut. Not knowing any English did not interfere with Victor's acceptance of his new country. He quickly assimilated to the language & ways of the American people. He enjoyed school & by junior high was #1 in his class. He loved high school, graduating from Farmington High class of 1942 with honors and as editor-in-chief of the class paper. In February 1943, he entered the military service for WWII and received an honorable discharge on Dec 19th, 1944, arriving home exactly one year to the date of entering the Battle of the Bulge. After a month of rest, he found work at the Smyth Manufacturing Co. with long hours and hard work. In 1966, he was rewarded by being made purchasing director of the company…a job he held for 10 years until the company was purchased by another from Massachusetts. Not happy with the new executives, he & two golfing buddies started their own company – Bookbinder Services, Inc. He & Florence enjoyed retirement tremendously. They enjoyed their loving family to the utmost attending all of their children & grandchildrens functions whether they be religious, athletic or educational. In passing, Victor leaves to mourn: his wonderful wife Florence of over 69 years; his three children Patricia Sasso (Kenneth), Joanne Root Troiano (Daniel) and Robert Carli (Susan); his grandchildren Justin Root, Michelle Carli, Bryan Carli (Deirdre), and Shannon Stangle (Alex). He is also survived by great grandsons Anthony & Alan Root and youngest Emerson Carli. Private ceremony will be held at Ahern's Funeral Home with burial & service to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington. We would like to acknowledge the superb hospice services provided by McLean in the last three weeks. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.





