Victor Churchill King, son of Patricia Henriksen King and Richard Winn King, died on the 26th of July in his home in Hartford, the victim of a senseless and brutal murder, a tragic end to a gentle soul with an outsized love of life. Vic was born December 28th, 1955 in Montclair, New Jersey. His family moved to Westport, Connecticut in 1965, where Vic graduated with honors from Staples High School in 1973. After graduating in 1978 from Middlebury College with a BA in Sociology, Vic settled in Hartford, where he lived for the rest of his life. Before retiring in 2018, he had a successful career in Information Technology, first with Aetna, then with Citigroup and finally with Travelers. Despite his multiple employments, he had one work address his entire life, for all three insurance companies were located in the same building in downtown Hartford. Victor was an accomplished athlete-at soccer (he was a starting fullback on two high school state championship teams), at squash (he won the 1980-1981 CCSL championship), at golf (he was the proud owner of a single-digit handicap) and at cycling (which he did all over the world). His competitive successes, however, were not limited to sports. He also excelled at any number of board and card games, with Acquire and Scrabble two of his favorites. But, among all his activities, physical and cerebral, his number one love was Bridge. Vic was introduced to Bridge by his mother in his teens and soon surpassed her in ability (much to her pride and delight). He represented the United States in international competition, attaining the rank of Grand Life Master (the highest rank attainable) after winning the 2016 National Mixed Teams Championship, and won dozens of Regional Championships. Despite all those triumphs, his most cherished Bridge accomplishment was partnering with his mother on her successful quest to become a Life Master. Despite his competitive spirit, Vic was known for his kind, gentle soul and willingness to help others in need, friend and stranger alike. He volunteered as a tutor, at the Hartford YMCA and the Asylum Hill Congregationalist Church, among other volunteer jobs. He also thoroughly enjoyed participating in charity bicycle rides for any number of charities. He is survived by his brother, Kevin Andrew King; his cousins "Weezy" King, Susan Mena, Jeffrey Bank and James Bank; their children and grand-children; and his innumerable friends. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Victor's memory to one (or more) of his beloved charities: The ACBL Educational Foundation, the ACLU, Doctors Without Borders
or the Hartford Gay & Lesbian Health Collective. A Zoom service to share memories of Victor's life will be held on November 1st @ 4PM. If you are interested in attending, please email RememberingVicKing@gmail.com for Zoom instructions.