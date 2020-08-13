Victor Colagiovanni, 80, of Wethersfield, beloved husband for 59 years of Patricia (Lausier) Colagiovanni, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born on October 11, 1939 in Baranello, province of Campobasso, Italy, he was the son of the late Giovannantonio and Teresa (Iannetta) Colagiovanni. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Victor was the owner of his own roofing and sheet metal company, VC Roofing for many years. Victor loved being with the guys down at the farm, homemade pasta and sausage making, his vegetable garden, fig trees, casinos, bocce, golfing, fishing and a good scotch on the rocks. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Victor will be forever missed by his wife Patricia; two children, John Colagiovanni of West Hartford and Victoria Tamulevich and husband Paul of Durham; one adored grandson, Nicholas Agramonte and wife Jacqueline of Higganum and two cherished great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Kaydence Agramonte. He is also survived by his brother, Mario Colagiovanni and wife Elaine of East Falmouth, MA; his sister, Anne DiNallo and husband Anthony of Wethersfield, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Victor was predeceased by his brother, Georgio Colagiovanni. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. David and Rosanna Todd for their care and compassion. There will be a graveside service on Monday (August 17) at 10 a.m. at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery (Section X), 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. To share a memory of Victor with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.