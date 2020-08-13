1/2
Victor Colagiovanni
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Colagiovanni, 80, of Wethersfield, beloved husband for 59 years of Patricia (Lausier) Colagiovanni, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born on October 11, 1939 in Baranello, province of Campobasso, Italy, he was the son of the late Giovannantonio and Teresa (Iannetta) Colagiovanni. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Victor was the owner of his own roofing and sheet metal company, VC Roofing for many years. Victor loved being with the guys down at the farm, homemade pasta and sausage making, his vegetable garden, fig trees, casinos, bocce, golfing, fishing and a good scotch on the rocks. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Victor will be forever missed by his wife Patricia; two children, John Colagiovanni of West Hartford and Victoria Tamulevich and husband Paul of Durham; one adored grandson, Nicholas Agramonte and wife Jacqueline of Higganum and two cherished great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Kaydence Agramonte. He is also survived by his brother, Mario Colagiovanni and wife Elaine of East Falmouth, MA; his sister, Anne DiNallo and husband Anthony of Wethersfield, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Victor was predeceased by his brother, Georgio Colagiovanni. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. David and Rosanna Todd for their care and compassion. There will be a graveside service on Monday (August 17) at 10 a.m. at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery (Section X), 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. To share a memory of Victor with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery (Section X)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved