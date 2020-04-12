Hartford Courant Obituaries
Victor D'Aquino, 92, of West Hartford, passed away at home on April 8, 2020. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 69 years, Roxanne (D'Amato), 7 months ago. He was a native of Hartford, and a parishioner of St. Brigid's Catholic Church in Elmwood. He was longtime 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and a Color Corps Commander; he was also a decorated U.S. Army veteran, having served in battle as a platoon sergeant during the Korean conflict. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Atlantic Pipe as a foreman for many years. The kindest and most gentle of gentlemen, he leaves many loving relatives and friends. Burial is private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. For memorial donations, Mr. and Mrs. D'Aquino's charities of choice are Dana-Farber/Children's Hospital Cancer Center; ; and Research Center. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020
