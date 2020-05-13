deJONG – Victor (Wietse), 74 of West Hartford, Connecticut, formerly of Huntington, New York passed away suddenly on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his sons Dirk (Nancy) and Chris (Roxana) deJong, his mother, Sietske, his sister, Jeltje deJong and brother Jaap deJong, and his sister-in-law Elizabeth Harrigan. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Milo, Harrigan, and Anna deJong and Lauren Webster. Vic was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Judy Harrigan deJong and his daughter Elizabeth Webster. A celebration of Vic's life will be planned for a later date. Donations in Vic's honor can be made to the ASPCA.



