deJONG – Victor (Wietse), 74 of West Hartford, Connecticut, formerly of Huntington, New York passed away suddenly on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his sons Dirk (Nancy) and Chris (Roxana) deJong, his mother, Sietske, his sister, Jeltje deJong and brother Jaap deJong, and his sister-in-law Elizabeth Harrigan. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Milo, Harrigan, and Anna deJong and Lauren Webster. Vic was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Judy Harrigan deJong and his daughter Elizabeth Webster. A celebration of Vic's life will be planned for a later date. Donations in Vic's honor can be made to the ASPCA.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.
May 12, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time!!
Johanny
Friend
May 12, 2020
Doris Gralitzer
May 12, 2020
I was a business associate-customer of PPM and worked with Vic. But with Vic it was a personnel connection. He was special and will be missed.
Kathy Daudish
Eemax
