Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Victor Marek
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Victor J. Marek III


1950 - 2019
Victor J. Marek III Obituary
Victor "Vic" Joseph Marek III, age 68, of Haddam, CT, passed away August 29, 2019 at his home. He was born, October 1, 1950 in Middletown, son of the late Victor Marek, Jr. and Georgianna (Houska) Marek. Victor is survived by his wife Carla Marino; daughters, Elizabeth Hankla and her husband Lorenzo of Catonsville, MD, Lindsey Meyer and her husband Curtis of Higganum, CT; stepson, Dillon Hofher of New Haven, CT; two grandchildren, Wren Hankla and Clementine Meyer; and his beloved dog, Marek. Victor attended Admiral Farragut Academy in NJ for high school and graduated with his Bachelor's Degree from Central Connecticut University. Victor worked in an office setting for a number of years after college, but his true passion was working outside. This passion led him to start his own excavation business, Marek Construction, which he owned and operated for over 30 years in the Haddam area. Victor often used his car or truck horn to say hello to friends and family, particularly as he drove to or from job sites. Vic was an active member of the Haddam Lion's Club, an avid boater, and enjoyed working around the house, which he saw as his pride and joy. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could. Victor will be remembered for his strong work ethic, larger than life personality, and generous heart. Calling hours will be held on Thursday September 5th from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Haddam Lions Club at P.O. Box 40, Higganum, CT 06441 in Memory of Victor Marek. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019
