Victor J. Shaw Jr.


1947 - 2019
Victor J. Shaw Jr. Obituary
Victor J. Shaw Jr., 72, of Manchester, loving husband of 14 years to Jean Lassins, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Vic was born in Somerville, NJ on June 12, 1947 to the late Victor J. Sr. and Mary (Weil) Shaw. Vic was a graduate of Concord High School in New Hampshire and continued his college education in New Hampshire before being drafted into the service. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam era in the US Army. Vic worked as a technician and manager for the printing ink industry. In his spare time, Vic enjoyed sailing with his friends Betsy and Steve as well as his frequent golf outings with his friend Tom Viall. Vic's quiet and humble personality will be missed by his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Vic is survived by his sister, Crystal Davis and her husband Jon of Alabama, a brother-in-law Paul Lassins of New Hampshire and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. He was predeceased by both of his parents and his brother Leonard. All funeral services for Vic will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
