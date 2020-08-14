Victor J. Torres, 85 of Hartford, passed away Sunday, August 9,2020. He was born in Lima, Peru, son of the late Manuel Torres and Rosa Aliaga. He migrated to the USA with his family on September 11th, 1988. His passion to helping others and to helping out his community led him to founding La Hernandad de San Martin de Porres and Hernandad De Santa Rosa De Lima Boys Soccer. He was an active member of APRA which he enjoyed going to meetings and listening and talking about politics. Victor is survived by his wife Luz Elizabeth Candela-Torres of Hartford, CT, his children Rosa Torres Gamonal, Flor de Maria Daphne Torres, Luz Elizabeth Melchorita Torres, Manuel Armando Castro, Sara Castro, Victor Raul Torres, Marlene Torres and grandchildren Kimberly Linette Gamonal, Lizbeth Rosa Gamonal, Melissa Samantha Gamonal, Destiny Yamor Navarro, Dominick Yanciel Navarro, Israel Castro, Rubi Nichols, Victor Raul Torres Jr., Luis Novoa, Sara Novoa, Stephanie Novoa, Steven Navarro, Bryan Navarro and his great-grandchildren. As well as 2 brothers; Jorge Torres and Ricardo Torres. Victor was predeceased by his daughter Maria del Rosario Torres also by his siblings Bernardina Aliaga, Jose Torres, Tomas Torres and Natalia Trevitazzo. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Maria Reina de la Paz Church, 494 New Britain Ave. Hartford. Friends and Family may call on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm, at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield.



