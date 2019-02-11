Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
47 Pleasant Street
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Berard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Jean Berard


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Victor Jean Berard Obituary
Victor Jean Berard passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born on July 18, 1952 in New Britain, CT. He graduated from Suffield Academy and Central Connecticut University where he studied Physical Education. He later entered the Air Force. He was stationed in Abilene, TX where he became an esteemed heavyweight boxer. In 1980, he started working at the Hartford Courant making nightly newspaper deliveries. He continued even after becoming a full-time teacher in Springfield, MA in the fields of Math, Technology and Special Education. Always coming or going, somehow he managed to fit in time for his love of literature, singing, dancing and making people laugh. Our gentle giant's booming voice could be heard for miles, usually calling to his pet goats, side coaching his grandson's basketball games or correcting one's poor form on the discgolf course. He loved pick-up trucks and projects that entailed loading them up. He spoke in riddles. He could be found gazing at a sea of trees contemplating the many shades of green. Not one to announce his departures, he left us swiftly and silently. His father, Jean Paul Berard, predeceased him. He leaves behind his mother, Marion Berard of West Hartford, CT, his partner, Freda Brown of Southwick, MA, his daughters, Felicia and Theresa Berard, his grandchildren, Wislandi, Rehmannia and Marcelino Deleon of Springfield, MA, his siblings, Suzanne Berard-Rodriguez and husband Mario of Bristol, CT, Sally Berard-Devine of Vineyard Haven, MA, Denise Berard Hall and husband Tom of West Hartford, CT and Steven Berard and wife Trisha of Seattle, WA, and many nieces, nephews, friends, coworkers, students and lives touched by his life. Visitation will be at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave. West Hartford Wednesday, February 13th 4-8 p.m. Services will be held at St. Peter Claver Church, 47 Pleasant Street, West Hartford CT 06107 Thursday, February 14th, 10 a.m. Private burial will be at the convince of Victor's family. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Victor's name may be made to the Springfield Rescue Mission, 10 Mill Street, P.O. Box 9045, Springfield, MA, 01102-9045. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molloy Funeral Home
Download Now