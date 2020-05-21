Victor Oram O'Donnell, 87, of Manchester, Connecticut, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born on March 16, 1933, in Houlton, Maine, Victor was the son of Hugh and Mary O'Donnell and the descendant of Irish emigrants to New Brunswick, Canada. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1950 to 1953. His service included participation in the Desert Rock exercises, and he suffered afterward from thyroid disease caused by radiation exposure. In 1955, he began a career at Pratt & Whitney that spanned 37 years. Victor was a deeply faithful man and was most recently a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor. He was equally devoted to his family, and he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gloria O'Donnell, of Vernon; his stepdaughter, Catherine Cerrigione and her husband Salvatore Cerrigione; three grandchildren, Christopher, Andrea, and Matthew Cerrigione; six great-grandchildren; his son, Ryan O'Donnell, of Kettering, Ohio; and his sister, Margaret Flannery, of Fort Fairfield, Maine, along with one nephew and five nieces. As a result of social distancing measures, Victor's calling hours and funeral were private; he was laid to rest in Valley Falls Cemetery in Vernon on May 18, 2020.



