93, of Ormond Beach FL passed away Wed. Sept.16th 2020. Victor was born and raised in CT, the son of Stanley V and Etta Chadd.Victor worked at Choice Vend and Gerber Scientific both in CT and moved to FL after retiring. He is survived by daughters Carol Smith, Janet Chadd and Marilyn D'Amato and her husband Stephen, all of CT, and his special friend, Mary Hernandez of FL. He has two grandsons 12 greats and two great greats. Victor was predeceased by his son, Victor A Chadd. No calling hours or service at this time.



