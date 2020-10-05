1/2
Victor W. Chadd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
93, of Ormond Beach FL passed away Wed. Sept.16th 2020. Victor was born and raised in CT, the son of Stanley V and Etta Chadd.Victor worked at Choice Vend and Gerber Scientific both in CT and moved to FL after retiring. He is survived by daughters Carol Smith, Janet Chadd and Marilyn D'Amato and her husband Stephen, all of CT, and his special friend, Mary Hernandez of FL. He has two grandsons 12 greats and two great greats. Victor was predeceased by his son, Victor A Chadd. No calling hours or service at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved