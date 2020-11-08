Rev. Victor W. Chaupetta, M.S., 78, of the Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette, died on November 4, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. He was born in Cohasset, Massachusetts on May 13, 1942, son of the late Victor W. and Ruth (Quinn) Chaupetta. He attended Hingham Public Schools for the first eleven years of his education. He entered the La Salette Minor Seminary in Hartford, CT in September of 1960 in his junior year. He attended the La Salette College in Altamont, NY. He entered the La Salette Novitiate in Bloomfield, CT, making his first profession of vows on July 2, 1964 followed by two years of philosophy in Ipswich, MA. In 1966, the La Salette Missionaries opened the House of Studies in Washington, DC, where he matriculated at the Catholic University of America for the next four years of study of sacred theology, earning a Masters Degree in Theology. He was ordained by Bishop Thomas Riley of Boston at the La Salette Shrine in Ipswich, MA on May 30, 1970. Fr. Chaupetta's first assignment was to assist in the formation of scholastic seminarians in Ipswich, MA. This was followed by a two year assignment as Master of Novices in Bloomfield, CT. Then began a long period of parish ministry, beginning with St. Peter Parish in Dagenham, England. In 1979 his ministry placed him in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, Georgia for ten years where he served at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Smyrna, GA, and St. Ann Parish in Marietta, GA. He spent four years in parishes in Connecticut, namely in Danielson and Jewett City, where he was pastor for three years. At one time, he served as a chaplain to the School Sisters of Notre Dame for four years at the Mother House of the School Sisters in Wilton, CT. In January of 2002, he was appointed to the La Salette Shrine in Attleboro, MA, and in 2013 he was assigned to the La Salette Community at Hartford House in CT where he remained until his death. Father Chaupetta found a great deal of enjoyment in his family, especially his nephews and nieces. Some of his hobbies were travel, classical music, photography and antique clocks. Last, but not least, when possible, he adopted and cared for his feline friends. He remembered with fondness three of his closest feline friends were Girl, Buddy and Jolie. In addition to his La Salette confreres, Father Victor is survived by his sisters Elizabeth DiCrasto and Barbara Conant, both of Massachusetts; his twin brother Vincent (and Marion) Chaupetta of Massachusetts and his sister-in-law Thelma Chaupette of California; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers William Chaupette and Bernard Chaupette, and his sister Carol Carpenter. A private funeral will be held. His burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330. To share a memory with his family and La Salette community, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com