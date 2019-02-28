Victoria (Polletta) Calabrese, 91, of Rocky Hill, beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Calabrese, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born on April 11, 1927 in the town of Pontelandolfo, Province of Benevento Italy, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Brigida (Rinaldi) Polletta. Victoria worked for many years at The Wiremold Company in West Hartford. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed knitting, loved to bake and was a longtime member of the Saint Anthony Society of Hartford.A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be forever missed by her two sons, Anthony Calabrese and wife Annette of Bolton and Joseph Calabrese of Hoboken, NJ; three adored grandchildren, Michael Calabrese and wife Angelica, Laura Calabrese and husband John Hinch, and Andrea Calabrese and two cherished great-grandchildren, Vittoria and Helena Hinch. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members remaining in Italy. She was predeceased by three brothers, Orazio, Pasquale and Nicola Polletta. Family and friends may call on Sunday (March 3rd) from 3-5 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A Mass will be celebrated on Monday (March 4th) at 10 a.m. at St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church, 767 Elm St., Rocky Hill. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Donations in Victoria's memory may be made to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (https://www.macular.org). To share a memory of Victoria with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary