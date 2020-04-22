|
|
Victoria (Bertolucci) Gagliardi, 99, of Berlin, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Carmine Gagliardi. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, daughter of Vittorio and Marianna (Betti) Bertolucci, she was a longtime Berlin resident. Victoria loved to cook, enjoyed music, and her love for fashion earned her the nickname "movie star" at Bel Air Manor. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her daughter Lisa DiMichele and her husband Luca of Berlin, and her three grandsons, Elias, Nicholas and Luca. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by numerous brothers and sisters. Victoria's funeral services will be held with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington on a date to be determined. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020