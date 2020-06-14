Victoria Hajdasz

Victoria (Denisky) Hajdasz, 86, of Newington, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John Hajdasz. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Panace and Rosalia (Hyjek) Denisky, sister of the late Louis, Kayo, Helen, Ann, Stanley and Mary Gurszkowski and Peter Denisky. She was a Newington resident since 1981 and a member of St. Mary's Church. She was a fixture in the Hartford Board of Education holding several positions over many years, most recently within the Human Resources group. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her four children and their spouses, Karen-Rose and Frank Simao, Stephen and Tiffany Hajdasz, David Hajdasz and Joanna deBear, and Joel and Colleen Hajdasz, and six grandchildren Jessica Simao, Katherine Simao, Adam Simao, Savanna Hajdasz, Luke Hajdasz and Emma Hajdasz. Services will be held on a date to be determined with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.