Victoria Mary Butts, 80, of Manchester, formerly of Vernon, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born in Hartford to James J. and Sophie (Schultz) Little and educated in the Hartford Schools, graduating from Stafford High in 1957. Victoria devoted her life to serving others. In addition to raising her six children, she and her husband were foster parents to several dozens more. Victoria also volunteered with the Girl Scouts, Hockanum Community Council, and sponsored numerous fundraising events to benefit various charitable organizations. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Maurice R. Butts and her daughter, Amy-Beth Carron. She leaves in mourning her children: Debra Carron and Thomas Young III of Windham, CT, Brenda (Carron) Chichester and husband, Harry of Port Angeles, WA, Earl A. Carron III and his long-time partner, Laurie Scott of Sequatchie, TN, Christin Carron and wife Kim Smith of Enfield, CT, and Maureen Butts of Manchester, CT. Victoria also leaves behind her many beloved grandchildren: Shawn Young, Devon Young, Nathan Young, Matthew Young, Melissa Stauffer, Michelle Byrne, Kylee Carron, Addison Carron, Amaya Carron, Hannah Rushlow, and Adam Huffmire, as well as 10 great-grandchildren. Victoria also leaves her brother and his wife, James and Lori Little of Delaware and her aunt, Helen Paxson Waicunas, of Somers, CT. Victoria would wish to be remembered as one who always tried to do right by all. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place at a later date at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville, where she will lie in eternal rest next to her husband, Maurice. Memorial donations in Victoria's name may be made to the Hole in the Wall Camp or to the . For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020