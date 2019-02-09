On January 23rd Vinal P Chasse Sr, 80, of Colchester Ct. entered into enteral peace. Vinal was born on August 1st,1938 in Maine. He was the son of the late Edwin and Bernadette( Lausier) Chasse. Vinal worked many jobs thru the years, but his love was being a Journeyman Lineman for I.B.E.W. Local 42. In 1992 Vinal went to Florida to help with restoration work after Hurricane Andrew. Where he and his loving wife, Mary J Beauchamp eventually retired. Besides his wife of 59 years Mary, Vinal leaves his four sons and their spouses Vinal Jr(Gina), Vincent(Jessica), Victor(Terry) and Christopher(Bill). He also leaves his nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Vinal also leaves his sisters, Gloria, Aggie( Robert) and Laurette( Dave) and many nieces,nephews and cousins. Vinal was predeceased by three sisters Theresa, Arlene and Bernadette. The family would like to thank the staff of Crestfield Rehab for their exceptional and loving care of Vinal this past year. Funeral and Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary