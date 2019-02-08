Vincent C. Giuliano passed away on January 23, 2019 with family by his side. Vinny was kind, gentle, and generous of spirit. He loved his "tribe" who will dearly miss his wisdom and inimitable sense of humor.He was born in Hartford, on July 18, 1939. He was a successful real estate entrepreneur, restaurateur and a lover of art and antiques. He owned and operated Giuliano Construction and is credited with an impressive portfolio of apartment, office, and housing developments and real estate deals.Vinny enjoyed playing cards, road trips, and cooking. He was happiest with family around him, especially when hosting the Christmas Eve "Festa", the traditional seven fish dinner.He was married to Mary Giuliano. Theirs was a great love story. He also leaves his brother Carmine Giuliano, Esq. of West Hartford: his daughter Laurie Correll of Old Saybrook and her husband Stephen: his daughter Christine Perry of Plano, Texas, and her husband John: his grandchildren Nikarra Drugan and her husband Timothy: Andrew Montanaro, Jr. and his wife Kelly: and Amanda and Audra Perry. He loved watching great granddaughters, Josephine Montanaro and Zoey Drugan, "tumbling up." He was predeceased by a daughter Rosemary.Vinny held his doctors and caregivers at St. Francis and the Smilow Cancer Center in high regard. He had special gratitude for Dr. Adam Boruchov whose efforts were magnificent.Private services were held at the Brooklawn Funeral Home in Rocky Hill. Father Kevin Gray, Chaplain at St. Francis, presided over the prayer service.A Celebration of Life is being planned to memorialize the invaluable lessons that "Poppy" brought to everyday living. The dinner will feature his favorites, baccala and calamari.Memorial donations may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at St. Francis, c/o The Foundation Office, 114 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT 06105. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary