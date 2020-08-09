Vincent "Vinny" F. Askintowicz, 78, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. Born in Hartford on February 15, 1942, he was the son of the late John and Mildred (Napolitano) Askintowicz and had lived in East Hartford for 10 years prior to moving to Wethersfield over 15 years ago. Vinny was a 1960 graduate of Glastonbury High School. He was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Vietnam War era. He was a well-known chauffeur in the area for many years, most notably known for escorting his VIP clientele for ice cream via limousine. Vinny enjoyed duckpin bowling and participated in several area leagues. He loved playing cribbage with his family and grandchildren and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the UConn Women's Basketball team. More than anything, he was a loving father and grandfather. He will be forever missed by his two sons, Jason C. Askintowicz and his wife Kathleen of Wethersfield and Vincent D. Askintowicz and Jane Puengsakul of Newington. His three adored grandchildren, Caleigh, Mallory, and Wesley, brought him so much joy. He is also survived by two brothers, John Askintowicz, Jr. and Richard Askintowicz and one sister, Linda Dugre, all of Florida, as well as several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. There will be a drive-thru Memorial Celebration of Vinny's life on Saturday, August 15, from 1-4 p.m. at 7 River Road, Wethersfield. Casual attire is requested for the outside service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vinny's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Vinny, please visit www.desopoeh.com
.