Vincent Hutchinson Sr. Obituary
Vincent L. Hutchinson, Sr., 86, of Hartford passed away on March 20, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was born to the late Nathaniel F. Hutchinson and Edelyn Campbell Hyman on November 25, 1932 in Kingston, Jamaica. Vincent was known to be a prideful man and loving father. He was a taxi driver for over 20 years, a machinist and more recently was a maintenance worker for the Farmington school system. Vincent loved jazz music and even played the trumpet. He will be missed dearly. Vincent leaves to cherish his memories 8 children, 6 siblings, 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 3 sons-in-law, 1 daughter-in-law and a host of other beloved family & friends. To leave a message of comfort to the Hutchinson family visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019
