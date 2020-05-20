Vincent J. Lodovico, 56, of New Hartford, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Vincent was born on April 17, 1964 in Bristol and was the son of Margaret (Hagan) Lodovico and the late James Lodovico. Vincent was an avid sports fan, as a coach, player and spectator. He loved coaching little league and girls basketball and was a player and coach on a men's hard ball league. He was a huge Giants, UCONN and Yankees fan. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and going to live concerts, especially his favorite band U2. He loved life but loved his family more. He had a larger then life personality and will be incredibly missed by his family and all who knew him. In addition to his mother, Vincent is survived by his two children: Joseph and Nicole Lodovico, and their mother, Jennifer Lodovico, all of Barkhamsted; his four sisters: Mary Savino of Terryville, Toni Cioto of Massachusetts, Louise Delegan of Middletown, Ida Clark and her husband Todd of Bristol; his brother: Dennis Lodovico of Middletown; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Vincent is predeceased by his brother-in-law: Michael Delegan. Services will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT is honored to serve the Lodovico family. Please visit Vincent's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.